Teachers get vaccinated at FHS

FAIRBORN — Teachers from all over Greene County came together Friday to get their first jab at a vaccine clinic held at Fairborn High School. During the course of six hours, technicians administered nearly 1,200 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to county educators and staff.

Fairborn City Schools ordered 1,140 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, exactly in accordance with the number of educators who had made appointments, administrators said. Fairborn teachers and staff were joined by those from Xenia, Yellow Springs, and other nonpublic schools in Greene County.

Kroger is Greene County’s partner in the vaccine roll-out, per instructions from Governor Mike DeWine. Volunteers also helped speed everyone through the vaccination process, helping to fill out forms, giving recipients their information packets and cards for their second appointment. Since they are receiving the Pfizer vaccine, each recipient will get their second dose in three weeks.

The district had shut down for the day in order to accommodate the vaccine clinic. After filling out paperwork and receiving the jab, patients spent 15 minutes in a waiting room observed by nurse practitioners and EMTs, just in case of any adverse effects.

Despite the high volume of people, the process was quick and efficient, according to teachers who came out the other side. Kent Anderson, a Xenia health and physical education teacher, said the whole process took only half an hour, even with rest time.

“It was great,” he said. “They got us in and out.”

Angelique Giotta, who works in food service at Fairborn schools, said the process was very smooth.

“I didn’t feel sick, nothing,” she said. In reference to the jab itself, she said it was “just a pinch.”

Brandon Lowry, a teacher at Yellow Springs said he was excited to get the vaccine.

“I wish the kids could get it,” he said of his students.

No vaccines have gone to waste. Any vaccines not used by the end of the day would be given to a waiting list of local first responders who have not yet received the vaccine, according to a Kroger pharmacy technician.

