Xenia school board appoints Mary Adeline Lewis

XENIA — Mary Adeline Lewis was appointed to the Xenia school board by a 3-1 vote Monday.

Lewis, who will be sworn in at the April 12 board meeting, will replace Jennifer Marietta, who resigned earlier this month due to a potential conflict of interest with her new position at Greene County Juvenile Court. Lewis will serve the remainder of Marietta’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.

“I am so appreciative to be given this opportunity and that the school board members have the faith in me that I can bring a new perspective to the board,” Lewis said. “As someone who graduated from Xenia High School and is very proud of the education I received I am honored to be able to be involved in this capacity.”

Nine applications were received by the board and seven were interviewed. The board discussed the candidates during a lengthy executive session before voting in the public session. Dr. Robert Dillaplain cast the no vote.

“We are pleased to have Ms. Lewis join the board, and we believe that she brings enthusiasm and a sincere love of Xenia and our schools to the table,” said Tamara Bartley, board president. “As a graduate of Xenia High School who has returned to live in our community, the board was impressed by the value she places on service and the importance of our public education system, as well as her thoughtful approach to becoming a member of the board.”

Lewis — a Greene County public defender — said the “incredible teachers” she had as a student motivated her to be involved in the school board.

“Namely, Mary Miller made me feel as if I was capable of anything I set my mind to,” Lewis said. “As a board member, it’s important to make sure we can attract and keep teachers such as Mary Miller.”

Lewis also wants to find ways to motivate those who have not received their high school degree.

“I would like to bring more focus on creative ways to allow students to not only finish their high school degree but also seek out job and professional training,” Lewis said. ” I am also very hopeful of the idea of improving the infrastructure of Xenia Community Schools as it is imperative to a productive teaching and learning environment.”

A 2103 Xenia graduate, Lewis said she is able to offer “a fresh perspective about what it means to experience the Xenia school system.”

“I bring the perspective of someone who often represents the most forgotten sect of society, and I want to have a proactive voice about how we can ensure that each Xenia Community Schools student is able to reach their highest potential,” Lewis said.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

