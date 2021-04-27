New housing development coming to Xenia

XENIA — More than 150 new homes will be coming to the southwest part of Xenia.

City Council last week unanimously approved the rezoning of about 53 acres of farmland near the intersection of Van Eaton and Lower Bellbrook roads, allowing a new subdivision to be built.

Developer Rob Arnold, founder of Astelier Fine Homes, plans to build 146 single-family homes on 44.7 acres and eight duplex homes on 8.7 acres, according to city documents. The property borders the existing Sterling Green Section 5 subdivision, which consists of single-family homes.

The property was annexed into the city in 2006, and a planned unit development concept plan was approved for 49.19 acres while the remaining 3.075 acres, adjacent to Lower Bellbrook Road, was rezoned to agricultural district. Because no final development plan was approved for any part of the PUD, the concept plan approval lapsed, meaning any future development of the property would require a new PUD concept plan or a rezoning.

According to his website, Arnold has previously developed Bexley Hills, Hunters Ridge, Scarborough and Tara Falls in Beavercreek. He said the time was right to bring more housing the Xenia.

“We’re excited about the property,” Arnold said. “We like the Xenia area.”

During the required public hearing, two residents opposed the project, saying those who live in that area prefer the rural setting.

“Like-minded residents come to this type of area and remain because they don’t want to live in or adjacent to the suburbs or tightly planned communities,” said Wendy Wagener-Harris, who lives on Van Eaton Road in Spring Valley Township.

She told council the plan is inconsistent with the current use of nearby properties with the exception of Sterling Green, and it could potentially disrupt wildlife.

Lynn McCoy, who lives on Lower Bellbrook Road in Xenia Township, said when she bought the property 11 years ago, it was implied her family would never have anything behind them or in front of them.

Councilman Will Urschel said developing that land has always been part of the plan from the city’s point of view. Councilman Tom Scrivens said he understands both sides but feels Xenia wants to continue to grow.

Arnold said they will be a “good neighbor” and plans to create a nice buffer to separate the subdivision from the rest of the properties.

The planning and zoning commission voted 3-1 to recommend approval and according to city records, it is in line with X-Plan, the city’s comprehensive plan.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

