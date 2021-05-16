‘Creek’s Ed Zink retires after 46 years

BEAVERCREEK — After winning just 11 games in his first three seasons coaching girls basketball at Beavercreek, Ed Zink was ready to hang it up.

He told then-athletic director Rex Warner it wasn’t working out and he should find another coach, but at Warner’s behest Zink stayed on. And now after 799 more wins, Zink called it quits.

This time for real and likely with no regrets.

The Beavercreek native and multi-sport standout announced his retirement from coaching Sunday after 46 years, 810 wins, three Division-I state championships and myriad wins, honors, and league, district, and regional titles.

He leaves Beavercreek the winningest coach in Ohio girls basketball history since it became a sanctioned sport for the 1975-76 season.

“Congratulations and huge thank you to longtime Creek Girls Basketball Head Coach, Ed Zink, who announced his retirement today after 46 years as our head coach,” a post on Beavercreek’s official Twitter page said. “Thank you for all you have done for our program, school district and our community. A job well done.”

With a career record of 810-276, Zink’s teams averaged 17 wins and just six losses per season. Those numbers are even better if the first three seasons of 7-6, 3-11, and 1-19 are removed.

Zink produced a plethora of college players including Alison Bales, who played at Duke and in the WNBA, and Amanda (Reese) Crockett, who was Ms. OHSBCA (Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association) in 1995, which is the association’s version of Ms. Basketball.

