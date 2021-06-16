Xenia names new assistant principal

XENIA — Molly Corrado has been named assistant principal at Xenia High School.

Corrado will replace Megan Winston, who recently resigned to become the principal at Mills Lawn Elementary School in Yellow Springs. The Xenia school board is expected to approve Corrado’s hiring at its July 12 regular meeting.

“I am truly excited for this opportunity to be part of Xenia Community Schools and look forward to helping our students succeed in high school and beyond,” Corrado said. “I believe strongly in building a strong support network for students by developing positive relationships with them, their family members, and the community at large — and I cannot wait to get started doing that in Xenia.”

A Spanish teacher for Oakwood City Schools since 2005, Corrado brings diverse experience to the district as she has previously taught at the high school level and worked abroad teaching English in Honduras.

“Mrs. Corrado brings 18 years of teaching experience, along with high levels of energy and enthusiasm that we believe will make her a great fit for Xenia High School,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton. “She impressed the interview committee with both her dynamic personality and experience, and I look forward to having her join us in the coming school year.”

During her time at Oakwood, Corrado assumed leadership roles at both the building and district levels, serving as acting administrator for athletic events, leading district-wide professional development sessions, advising various student groups and clubs, and serving on various leadership committees.

Corrado has her B.S. in education and Spanish K-12 and M.S. in educational leadership from the University of Dayton, where she also completed her principal licensure in 2019.