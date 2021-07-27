GCPH offering extended vaccination and county fair hours

XENIA — Greene County Public Health will have extended clinic hours for the COVID-19 vaccine at its main office and will also be offering vaccines at next week’s Greene County Fair.

Residents can receive a vaccine from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays, July 29, Aug. 5, and Aug. 12 and from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays, July 31, Aug. 7, and Aug. 14.

Nurses will be providing vaccinations at the Greene County Public Health trailer at the fair from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. The trailer is located between the fair office and Assembly Hall, behind the dining pavilion. Appointments are not necessary. The vaccinations are safe and effective, free, fast and easy, providing protection from the virus for you and those around you, GCPH said in a release.

The COVID-19 vaccines offer high rates of protection against the Delta variant, including hospitalization and death from the virus. While there are potential side effects from vaccination — just like there are for any antibiotic or other medication — those risks are small compared to the risks of COVID-19 for people of any age, GCPH officials said.

According to the CDC, preliminary data from several states during the last few months suggest that 99.5 percent of COVID-19 in the United States occurred among unvaccinated people. Those who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing a mask, practice thorough handwashing, and social distancing as much as possible.

For more information, call 937-374-5600 or visit www.gcph.info, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html or https://coronavirus.ohio.gov. You can also email covid19@gcph.info.