Township approves multi-acre rezoning

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Township Trustees went against the recommendation of the zoning commission and unanimously approved a controversial rezoning application with several conditions.

LSRM McIntire Limited Partnership asked to rezone 120 acres near the intersection of Kingsway Drive and Slater Court from agriculture to a residential planned unit development. The parcel contains 178 acres. However, 58 acres are being sold to the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association.

It was estimated that 250 homes could be built there but the approval limited construction to 100 homes and also required McIntire to explore acquring additional land to create a third entrance.

The Beavercreek Township Zoning Commission had several meetings and a public hearing, during which a plethora of residents voiced their concerns about the development. After two votes in May ended 2-2, a third vote went 3-1 in favor of recommending the rezoning be denied.

Trustees held a public hearing July 14 during which many of the same residents repeated their concerns. Tom Kretz, chair of the trustees, said the decision to recommend approval came after he “carefully reviewed” the zoning commission’s report.

“I made that recommendation to provide the McIntire family the opportunity to responsibly develop their land while being respectful of the rights of the neighboring landowners, mindful of the traffic, health, and safety concerns of the current and future residents of the area, and to protect the Beavercreek Wetlands, all while being mindful of the zoning hearing meeting minutes from the 1990’s that indicated the McIntire family had agreed to limit the number of homes on the farm to 100 single family units or less,” Kretz said in an email to this newspaper.

Resident concerns ranged from the number of homes, to traffic impact and land suitability.

“Two hundred and fifty homes would have to be crammed together,” township resident Matt Davidson said. “Would 250 homes improve quality of life for any of the Beavercreek Township residents? I don’t think so.”

Township resident Ken Richardson recommended that the trustees and other township officials drive through the area of the project and notice how dangerous the traffic issue would be.

“We have,” township Trustee Debborah L. Wallace said in response to Richardson.

Township resident Janet Huntsman discussed the land itself.

“Part of the land is suitable for new home construction but not the parcel as a whole,” Huntsman said.

Township resident Charlotte DeLong noted drainage being a problem in the area.

“One thing that has not been discussed here is the flooding issue,” DeLong said. “Adding more homes will not make the issue better.”

Kretz stressed that all the township is doing at this point is considering the rezoning.

“We are not approving 500 homes, 400 homes. We are being asked to approve going from agriculture to residential,” he said. Aspects of the development, such as the specific site plan, will have to be approved as it progresses.

McIntire has been the only citizen to speak in favor of the project and said he plans to live in the neighborhood where the development will be.

“I very much care what the impact of the project is,” McIntire added.

Darryl McGee | Greene County News Beavercreek Township Trustees held a public hearing to discuss the latest information concerning Beavercreek Township Zoning Commission's Case #821. Darryl McGee | Greene County News Citizens await the beginning of the Beavercreek Township Trustees meeting. Darryl McGee | Greene County News Beavercreek resident and applicant/developer Mark McIntire awaits the start of the Beavercreek Township Trustees meeting. Darryl McGee | Greene County News Beavercreek resident and applicant/developer Mark McIntire was the first person to address the Beavercreek Township's Trustees at the trustees' recent public hearing to discuss Beavercreek Township Zoning Commission Case #821. Darryl McGee | Greene County News Beavercreek Township resident Matt Davidson expresses his concerns about the potential number of homes being considered for Beavercreek Township Zoning Commission Case #821.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

