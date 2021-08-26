Spring Valley Senior Center will hold grand re-opening

SPRING VALLEY — In the memory of Esther Hofferbert, Spring Valley Senior Center (SVSC) will be hosting a grand re-opening from 4:30 until 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

Hofferbert was a former volunteer at SVSC and left a donation for the organization in her will. The grand re-opening celebration will feature entertainment by local band “Moments of Brilliance.” Food will be available and admission is free of charge.

Until recently, SVSC Executive Director Vicky Mumford said SVSC had been fully closed for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During its coronavirus closure, SVSC did not receive any financial assistance from the government, due to SVSC being a 501-c3.

“We receive funding from Spring Valley Township and from Greene County Council on Aging,” Mumford said. “We get a grant from Council on Aging. All funding we receive keeps us going.”

Business still had to be conducted while SVSC was closed.

“Myself and my assistant treasurer came in three days a week to make sure bills were paid, goodie bags were delivered, and wellness checks were performed,” Mumford said. “If a center member had surgery, we would get meals to that member.”

The closure did not harm SVSC in a significant manner, for the most part.

“It did harm as far as some euchre players go,” Mumford said. “Players had to go to individual homes. Here at the center, we could get more people into the facility.”

Mumford said SVSC has received feedback and support from the public. Businesses in Spring Valley have been very supportive of SVSC.

“They’re glad that we’re open,” Mumford said. “We did a bulk flyer for the grand re-opening event.”

Now that SVSC is opening back up, members will be able to discover both new and old things to do. Euchre is back up and running, and a tournament is forthcoming.

“We are going to end up having a painting on slate class next month, a crocheting class, sewing class, and bring back movie days,” Mumford said. “We were limited on what we could do.”

The Spring Valley Senior Center is located at 2551 US 42 South in Spring Valley. For more information, call 937-862-4475.

