HALO, Family Promise of Greene County open Jeff’s Place

XENIA — HALO K9 Behavior and Family Promise of Greene County (formerly IHN of Greene County) recently opened Jeff’s Place, a shelter for pets of families who find themselves temporarily homeless.

Jeff’s Place is named in memory of Jeff Hines, a devoted pet owner and long-time supporter of Family Promise of Greene County. The pet shelter is located on the grounds of HALO K9 Behavior. It was made possible through a grant by PetSmart Charities.

Since the beginning of the partnership in 2020 between HALO K9 Behavior and FPGC, nine families experiencing homelessness have been able to maintain their pets (eight dogs, six cats, and one pair of goldfish), reducing the trauma during this time in their lives. Through the partnership, FPGC will use its expertise in empowering families to become stably housed while HALO K9 Behavior will use its expertise in caring for animals, with the goal of reuniting families with their pets upon obtaining permanent housing.

For more information contact Cathy Brown, HALO K9 Behavior public relations coordinator, at 937-768-0932 or Beth Holten, director of Family Promise of Greene County at 937-372-0705.