Three vying for two spots in Caesarscreek Township

CAESARSCREEK TOWNSHIP — Three candidates are facing off for two Caesarscreek Township Trustee seats.

Donald VanTress, who has lived in the township all his life is on his fourth term as a trustee. VanTress, 62, who lives on a 150-acre farm with his wife, Angie, likes living in the country.

“I want to help govern the township and get the roads maintained,” he said. “Keep things for the community for the better. We’ve got to maintain equipment as we’re a rural community.”

Caesarscreek Township is located nine miles south of Xenia.

“Just go out Route 68 and you’ll find us, we’re the last township before Clinton County,” VanTress said.

Jeromy Smith and Tim Kerns could not be reached for comment after multiple attempts.

