City ready to address streets

XENIA — City of Xenia public service workers are working 12-hour shifts during Winter Storm Landon.

The city announced its plans on Facebook Thursday prior to snow moving in. The first shift, consisting of 10 plow drivers, began treating the streets at 3 a.m. — four were working the neighborhood streets and six were working the main roads and state routes.

The next shift came on at 10 a.m. and will work until 10 p.m., continuing to treat streets and then plowing when the snow begins to fall.

City officials said conditions are still very dangerous and travel is discouraged unless absolutely necessary. They also reminded drivers to keep extra distance from plow drivers for their safety and yours.