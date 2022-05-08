County achievers honored by commissioners

FAIRBORN — The Greene County Community Improvement Corporation and the Greene County Board of Commissioners welcomed a couple hundred guests to the Holiday Inn Dayton in Fairborn Friday for their annual report to the community.

In addition to the E.J. Nutter Award and a general update, “Achiever” awards were given out.

Vicki S. Giambrone of CBD Advisors recently received the Elise E. Mead Lifetime Achievement Award. She served for eight years on Beavercreek City Council, including mayor. She has received the University of Dayton’s Distinguished Alumni Award; was honored by the Dayton YWCA as a Woman of Influence; and was Woman of the Year for the Southwest Ohio Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Greene County Auditor David Graham was honored by the County Auditor’s Association of Ohio as the 2021 recipient of the Richard J. Makowski Award for Outstanding County Auditor of the Year. Graham was elected Greene County Auditor on Nov. 2, 2010 and took office March 14, 2011. Prior to his appointment, he worked in the Greene County Auditor’s Office as the chief deputy auditor for 10 years.

Senior Airman Michael Mannozzi was selected 2020 Air Force Athlete of the Year. He works in religious affairs at the 88th Air Base Wing Chaplain’s Office. Every year, the Air Force recognizes one male and female military member for their athletic accomplishments. Each installation nominates candidates by submitting packages that highlight their top athlete’s sports-related achievements, military awards, and civic recognition from the past calendar year.

Captain Amber Hansen was selected 2020 Air Force Female Athlete of the Year. She was the Commander of Global Activities Squadron Detachment 4 at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center and has been stationed at another air base. Hansen has been power lifting since 2014 but did not start competing until 2016 when she found her training home at a local gym in Dayton.

Brad Phillips and Phillips Companies were awarded the OAIMA Aggregate Transportation Company of the Year by the OAIMA Association. Phillips’ commitment to service and quality service started in 1942 on Linden Avenue, when Frank G. Phillips started Phillips Sand and Gravel. At that time it was a one-man gravel pit with a single truck and wooden bin. Employees are encouraged to hold discussions on distracted driving, and how to spot motorists driving under the influence, etc.

Jack Davis of Phillips Companies received the Aggregate Trucker of the Year for Impeccable Safety Record. Having worked for General Motors for more than 10 years, Davis decided to go into training for a commercial driver’s license. He has worked for Lowes in Centerville, the Oberfields hauling concrete block to commercial customers, and has now been employed with Phillips’ trucking division for the past four years. His OAIMA (Ohio Aggregates & Industrial Minerals Association) rewards driver safety, vehicle cleanliness/maintenance, overload record, and customer relations.

Erica Blaire Roby received the 2021 Food Network’s Master of the “Cue” BBQ Brawl winner. The Season 2 finale aired Aug. 9, 2021, with an all-day, super-sized barbecue match. Roby is a certified wine expert, attorney, award winning cook book author, and social media influencer. She is the creator and host of the award-winning digital series, “The Pit Stop with Blue Smoke Blaire” which highlights the passion, struggles, and dreams of pit masters around America.

Each year, the North American Ice Cream Association hosts a Best New Flavor Contest — members vote on the best of the best when it comes to ice cream quality, flavor, and overall creativity. Jubie’s Creamery, owned by Julie Domicone, was awarded Best of the Midwest Region for her Choc-A-Lot flavor. Jubie’s is a small-batch creamery that opened in Fairborn in July 2018 with 32 flavors.

Julie Holmes-Taylor received the Ohio County Dog Warden’s Association’s Dog Warden of the Year Award. Recipients were nominated for a single outstanding achievement in animal control or long-term exceptional performance in the animal control field. Taylor’s agency instituted a lost and found hotline and a web page dedicated to lost and found reports. She is a current board member for the Ohio County Dog Wardens Association and is on the board for the Ohio Animal Welfare Federation.

Bellbrook Middle School received the Governor’s Thomas Edison Award for Excellence in STEM education. The Ohio Academy of Science defines STEM education as both the mastery and integration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics for PK-12 students. Participation in the 2021 Virtual District Science Day is a criteria students met.

The Greene County Community Improvement Corporation is a non-profit organization established for the sole purpose of advancing, encouraging, and promoting the industrial, economic, commercial, and civic development of Greene County.

David Graham receives a resolution from Greene County Commissioners Tom Koogler, Rick Perales, and Dick Gould for being named Richard J. Makowski Auditor of the Year. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/05/web1_IMG_6539.jpg David Graham receives a resolution from Greene County Commissioners Tom Koogler, Rick Perales, and Dick Gould for being named Richard J. Makowski Auditor of the Year. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Senior Airman Michael Mannozzi receives a resolution from Greene County Commissioners Tom Koogler, Rick Perales, and Dick Gould for being named 2020 Air Force Male Athlete of the Year. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/05/web1_IMG_6540.jpg Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Senior Airman Michael Mannozzi receives a resolution from Greene County Commissioners Tom Koogler, Rick Perales, and Dick Gould for being named 2020 Air Force Male Athlete of the Year. Jack Davis of Phillips Companies receives a resolution from Greene County Commissioners Tom Koogler, Rick Perales, and Dick Gould for being named Aggregate Trucker of the Year for Impeccable Safety Record. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/05/web1_IMG_6541.jpg Jack Davis of Phillips Companies receives a resolution from Greene County Commissioners Tom Koogler, Rick Perales, and Dick Gould for being named Aggregate Trucker of the Year for Impeccable Safety Record. Erica Blaire Roby receives a resolution from Greene County Commissioners Tom Koogler, Rick Perales, and Dick Gould for being the 2021 Food Network Master of the “Cue” BBQ Brawl winner. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/05/web1_IMG_6543.jpg Erica Blaire Roby receives a resolution from Greene County Commissioners Tom Koogler, Rick Perales, and Dick Gould for being the 2021 Food Network Master of the “Cue” BBQ Brawl winner.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.