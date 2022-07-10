Fairborn Lions Club to meet at museum

FAIRBORN — The Lions Club of Fairborn will hold its July meeting at the Miami Valley Military History Museum at 4 E. Main Street, Fairborn.

The club decided to hold the 7 p.m. July 11 meeting there “to help make more people aware that the museum is here because it’s a really neat place and maybe get more volunteers,” according to club president Gary Siembab, also a museum volunteer.

During the meeting, the Lions Club will present the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry with a check for $3,300, which are proceeds from the Lions Club 2022 golf scramble that was held June 25. The golf scramble is an annual event benefiting the community of Fairborn. A FISH Food Pantry donation barrel is also in the museum at the front desk.

The museum is now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is free parking and free admission.