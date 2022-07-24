Sanitary Engineering hosted public forum Thursday

XENIA — Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department’s director and staff held a brief public forum to inform the public about various Greene Forward projects and to answer questions about project progress.

GCSED is upgrading the water and sewer system across its service area to soften and enhance water quality while increasing system reliability. These program improvements will be built over the next five to seven years.

According to Jason Tincu, director of GCSED, the facilities have aging infrastructure, hard water, and growing demand.

“Greene Forward will upgrade and add new facilities to keep delivering clean water and sewer services for the next generation,” he said. “Customers get clean, soft water from the tap, can flush and forget, and be confident treated water helps preserve our rivers.”

The first phase will optimize the existing well network, develop the Hilltop wellfield, build new water mains, rehabilitate booster pump stations to feed those areas currently served by Dayton and Montgomery County, replace residential and commercial water meters, and expand a water treatment plant to include softened water, according to Tincu.

“The second phase will expand wastewater treatment facilities and upgrade the sewer collection system,” he said.

Projects will be funded through the Ohio Water Development Authority, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), U.S. Economic Development Administration Grants, and/or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Topics of public interest include:

— Hilltop Wellfield Development: Developing a 57-acre site for new raw water wells. Design and construction of new wells, electrical building, and raw water main.

— North and Valley Springs wellfield refurbishment: Upgrading electrical platforms around wells and securing sites. Funded using OWDA water loans.

— Northwest Regional WTP Upgrades: Expansion of plant capacity from 9.5 to 12 MGD. Includes new RO membrane treatment for softened water. Softened water delivery is set to begin in 2024. This is the single largest investment in GCSED’s history and is funded using OWDA water loans.

— Booster Pump Station upgrades: Installing new water lines to interconnect service areas and reduce purchased water. Adding a length of 12,000 feet of pipe. Funded using OWDA water loans. The project includes: Grange Hall Road (fall 2022); Oleva Drive (winter 2022); Wagner Road (spring 2023); Kemp Road (spring 2023); Beaver Valley Road (spring/summer 2023); Darst Road (spring/summer 2023); Sunbeam Avenue (spring/summer 2023); and WTP Membrane Concentrate Discharge Line (fall 2023).

— AMI Project/Advanced Metering Infrastructure: Replacement of approximately 22,000 water meters at the end of their useful life. More than 20,000 meters have been replaced as of July 2022. It is funded using OWDA water loans.

— SCADA Radio and PLC Replacement: Upgrading and reconfiguring obsolete PLCs that control sites and the radio system that connects them to the water plant. Telemetry allows remote control of sites. It is funded using ARPA funds.

— Lift Station Elimination: Removing Murwood and Vayview Sewage liftstations and replace with gravity sewers. Replacing and upgrading Vayview and Page Manor Sewage liftstations. It is funded by Greene County Capital Improvement funds and an Economic Development Administration Grant.

— Additional Sewer System improvements: Clifton WWTP upgrade, Cedarville Sewer System evaluation and improvements, Beavercreek Sewer System evaluation and improvements, Spring Valley Sewer System improvements, and Beavercreek, Cedarville, and Sugarcreek Water Resource Recovery Facility upgrades.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

