Military History Museum to showcase speakers at Fairborn Senior Center

FAIRBORN — Dayton Navy Week continues this evening by presenting two guest speakers at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 W. Third Street.

Mimosa Whiting, Naval History & Heritage Command, Communication and Outreach Division, Washington Naval Yard, D.C., will speak about Dayton Navy Week and highlight what the week encompasses at 6 p.m.

“Dayton Navy Week will allow us to show the people what their Navy does for them and why the Navy is important to the city, the state, and the nation,” said Whiting who will be holding educational presentations and lesson plans about the deep ties between Dayton and the Navy and she’ll discuss the demonstrations, performances, and engagements that are being throughout Navy week.

Al Bailey, President, Honor Flight Dayton, Inc., will speak about “Honor Flight – Who We Serve and Why” at 6:10 p.m.

“Our mission is to take veterans of WWII, Korean Era, and Vietnam Era to see their national memorials in Washington, D.C. Priority is given to terminally ill veterans from any of these wars,” said Bailey.

For more information, contact the Miami Valley Military History Museum at 937-318-8820.

