New EMS ATV on view at GC Fair

XENIA — Xenia Fire Division will be bringing two ATVs to the Greene County Fair this week. ATV 51 is owned by Xenia Township and is a Kubota. ATV 31 is owned by the City of Xenia and is a Gator. The ATV purchases were supported by the Xenia Township Firefighters and Community Association, the city of Xenia, and Greene County Parks and Trails. Cost of an ATV ranges from $15,000 to $25,000.

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are useful for providing EMS coverage where large crowds of spectators and guests are present. EMS crews can navigate quickly through crowds, accessing subjects in distress, much quicker in an ATV than in an ambulance. Crews can access a subject and make a determination if a quick extraction is necessary using the equipment mounted on each unit. There is a mounting in rear for a patient cot.

“The ATVs can carry two crew members at a time. All equipment placed on the unit is portable.The usual stocked equipment includes an AED or cardiac monitor, first-aid equipment, and oxygen — these items are the maximum it can hold,” said XFD Capt. Greg Beegle.

When not needed for a response, the ATV crews will navigate throughout the fair, engaging visitors and answering questions regarding fire and EMS topics. Two units will be patrolling the fair each night from 5 -10 p.m. Fair attendees are encouraged to say hello and local firefighters will be available to answer any questions about the ATVs or other EMS equipment.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

