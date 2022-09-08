Champions of Hope has county ties

DAYTON — Champions of Hope, a recognition ceremony that honors four individuals for their achievements in the battle against cancer will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11 at The Steam Plant in Dayton.

Selected by a volunteer committee comprised of community volunteers and area clinicians, in conjunction with the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, this year’s honorees include a Xenia resident and Beavercreek native.

MarySusan Vinskey (survivor) — Vinskey, a Carroll High School graduate from Beavercreek, is known for her positive outlook, great attitude, and compassionate demeanor. As a stage four ovarian cancer patient and mother of three children, she is still involved in mentoring other cancer patients; helping with nonprofit organizations, such as Pink Ribbon Girls and 4BytheShore; and educating the public through speeches about cancer.

Dr. Tarek Sabagh (medical professional) — A Xenia resident, Sabagh is board certified in medical oncology and hematology at Premier Health. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Dayton Clinical Oncology Program, and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer. Sabagh has been treating patients and teaching medical students as an associate clinical professor at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine for more than 20 years.

Mary Lynn Dorow (person of inspiration) – Dorow has bravely fought ovarian cancer for more than six years. As a mother of three adult children and the executive vice president of Fred J. Miller, Inc., she is described as a multi-tasker who always has a positive attitude. Through her battles with ovarian cancer, she still finds time to be active in the community, mentor and coach students at Alter High School, and spend time with loved ones.

Elesha Snyder (caregiver) – Snyder is the co-founder of Breast Wishes, a nonprofit organization that has granted more than 150 wishes for local breast cancer patients since 2017. She was inspired to start Breast Wishes following the death of her sister, Kelli, in 2006 after a five-year battle with breast cancer.

Reserved seating is available at $125 per person. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and beverages. The formal presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. Honorees will be introduced through video profiles followed by an award presentation.

“The battle against cancer is a difficult journey for our oncology patients,” said Beth Hutter, vice president of Miami Valley Hospital Foundation. “Funds raised from this event will help enhance integrative therapy programs offered to our patients at Miami Valley Hospital, as well as provide other programming assistance. Our goal is to help ease the journey for our patients and their families.”

On display at the event, a tribute bouquet serves as an opportunity for donors to honor their personal champions in the fight against cancer. Bouquet donations of $25 (or more) in honor, or in memory of a friend, loved one, or colleague, will serve as a meaningful symbol of recognition or remembrance.

Proceeds from Champions of Hope will expand integrative therapies for oncology patients, including specialized exercises, yoga, massage, and therapeutic art. Proceeds also support a snack cart for infusion patients, and a discretionary fund for patients with unanticipated expenses associated with their cancer treatment.

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, call 937-208-2700, or visit www.mvhfoundation.org.

Sabagh https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/09/web1_Dr.-Sabagh-Headshot-2.jpeg Sabagh Vinskey https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/09/web1_MarySusan-Vinskey.jpg Vinskey