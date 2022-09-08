GCPH to receive new COVID boosters

XENIA — Greene County Public Health will be providing the new Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine booster for COVID-19 beginning Sept. 9.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters include components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant. This is called a bivalent vaccine. They are designed to give you broad protection against COVID-19, including better protection against the Omicron variant, according to GCPH officials.

COVID-19 vaccines can help protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, GCPH officials said. As the virus changes and your immunity naturally decreases over time, you may lose some of that protection. GCPH urges you to keep your protection up to date by getting an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster.

“The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants. This recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”

The Moderna COVID-19 bivalent vaccine is authorized for use as single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older. The FDA authorized these bivalent formulations of the vaccines for use as a single booster dose at least two months after completing primary or booster vaccination. GCPH will only be offering Pfizer-BioNTech, as the Moderna bivalent vaccine has not yet been received by the agency.

If you are eligible for an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster, the updated booster you receive does not need to be from the same manufacturer that made the vaccine you received for your primary vaccination or previous booster.

You can make an appointment online at www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Clinics are held at the Greene County Public Health office, 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia from 8:30-10 a.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. on Fridays. Walk-ins are also accepted.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 937-374-5600.

