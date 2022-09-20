R.J. Oriez | U.S. Air Force

Jamestown native and Paralympic gold medalist Grace Norman wins the Air Force Marathon’s female 10K division with a time of 35 minutes, 20 seconds. Norman was among thousands of runners in the 26th annual Air Force Marathon on Sept. 17 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

