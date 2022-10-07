Waynesville Sauerkraut festival this weekend

WAYNESVILLE — The Annual Sauerkraut Festival takes place along Main Street in Waynesville this weekend.

Approximately 460 craft vendors from more than 25 states will bring their handmade goods along with almost 60 food items.

The festival offers a wide range of craft items in the following categories: Floral, wreaths, baskets; country crafts; jewelry; holiday crafts; clothing/accessories; candles; toys/children’s items/dolls; stitch/needle/embroidery/knitting; photography/artists; class/ceramic/porcelain; wood items; metal Works; miscellaneous; prepackaged take home food craft; food; lotion, soaps, spa products; pet items; leather; and paper/scrapbooking.

There will also be entertainment throughout the weekend located at the corner of Main and North streets.

An estimated 350,000 visitors are expected, according to the festival website.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Shuttle bus parking is provided by the Waynesville Athletic Boosters at the high school on Dayton Road. The cost is $5 per car. Private parking is available at various locations around the festival, but it is not sanctioned by the festival or Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce. Parking at these locations is at your own risk.