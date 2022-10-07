Loew’s to host First Reponder’s Day

XENIA — Lowe’s Home Improvement, 126 Hospitality Drive, is hosting a “Safety First” event this Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In honor of Fire Prevention Month, Loew’s is honoring all first responders with a free lunch (walking tacos), water and pop.

Xenia Fire Division will be bringing some fire trucks and discussing safety issues and offering safety tips. There will be various demonstrations on specialized equipment, including a fire extinguisher simulator. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will also be present.

There will be “Build and Grow” stations for kids under 10 as well as fire helmets/hats and coloring books. Kids will also receive “goodie bags” and all first responders will receive head lamps and $10 off coupons.

“We’d like to thank our community first responders and this is a good way to do that,” said front line department supervisor Krystle Leath, who hopes that parents will bring their kids out to the event where they can help their children build something from a kit.

The Lowe’s Home Improvement in Beavercreek held it’s first responders’s event last Saturday, while the Bellbrook Lowe’s will be having the event this coming Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

