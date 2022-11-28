Slow but steady progress made at new center

XENIA — The Xenia Gateway Center is making progress. The development, across from Aldi at the intersection of Hospitality Road, West Main Street, and Greeneway Boulevard, has some new entities since the initial properties were first planned.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Dunkin Donuts have acquired permits but have not broken ground, officials said.

“The same franchisee is in charge of both concepts,” said Andrew Feinblatt of OnSite Retail Group. “They are super busy and opening locations as quickly as they can.”

Dairy Queen is reportedly in the process of acquiring a building permit pending final negotiations.

“We would love to have a Dairy Queen here,” said Feinblatt, who noted Fifth/Third Bank will also be joining the center and is currently under construction.

Premier Health is also joining the center. Its new building at 2066 W. Main Street, will have 15,000 square feet and is estimated to open in spring 2023. It will contain a variety of services including obstetrics, gynecological providers, primary care, and a CompuNet clinical laboratory located on site.

According to a Premier Health news release, familiar faces will fill the building. Katherine Lin, MD, of Ob/Gyn of Greene County will move to the new building. Kevin Edwards, MD, of the same practice located on Progress Drive, will split time between the new space and his Yellow Springs office on Kahoe Lane.

Shirelle Applin, MD, of Premier Health Family Medicine – Xenia, will relocate her Progress Drive practice to the new building on West Main Street. Premier Health Primary Care – Clyo will also relocate to the new medical office building. Latha Venkatesh, MD, and Bryan Schinaman, PA-c, will join Premier Health Family Medicine – Xenia. Venkatesh previously practiced in the Xenia area. These providers and Applin will be based in the building full-time.

CompuNet Clinical Laboratory will also provide lab services in the new location. The service site at North Monroe Drive will close.

A Waffle House is also planned for the area but it has yet to apply for a building permit.

Photo courtesy Premier Health and App Architecture. A rendering of the new Premier Health building coming to 2066 W. Main St. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_Xenia-Medical-Office-Building.jpg Photo courtesy Premier Health and App Architecture. A rendering of the new Premier Health building coming to 2066 W. Main St.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.