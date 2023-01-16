Emerge awarded grant to improve community

XENIA TOWNSHIP — As part of a vision to enrich their communities through engagement and investment, the Shook Foundation is awarding the Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative a grant for $5,000.

The Shook Foundation was launched in 2022 by Shook Construction of Dayton to further its mission and improve the communities in which they live and serve.

“The Shook Foundation is funded and operated by our own Shook employees,” said Jaron Develbiss, project manager at Shook. “This is operated internally with no overhead. Every dollar contributed by our employees goes toward non-profit organizations and causes close to the hearts of the individuals at Shook.”

Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative was the second 2022 grant award recipient and Director of Philanthropy Elaine Bonner said the funds will be applied to a $1.5 million capital project, the re-purposing of more than 10,000 square feet of space in the former Greene County Career Center, which is now Emerge for residential housing and programming for men in recovery.

“With rising costs, this gift from the Shook Foundation is helping with our funding shortfall of $250,000,” Bonner said. “This brings our project another step closer to completion.”

The Dayton Foundation will help the Shook Foundation with receiving and distributing funding.

“We have the ability to make this as successful as we wish,” Develbiss added. “The Shook Foundation has the potential to make a large impact … And this isn’t just money. This is also about creating relationships and being able to support those folks in need by providing them with capital resources.”

To follow Emerge’s progress, visit emergerecoverytrade.com or contact Elaine Bonner at 937-974-6120.

Submitted photo Five Star Home Services Plumber Walt Olinger drills a hole into a crawlspace at the men’s recovery area at Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative, 2960 W. Enon Road, Xenia, to install a water line. Renovations should take a couple more months as workers continue to make significant progress on the $1.5 million project. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2023/01/web1_Walt-Olinger-Five-Star-Home-Services-plumber.jpg Submitted photo Five Star Home Services Plumber Walt Olinger drills a hole into a crawlspace at the men’s recovery area at Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative, 2960 W. Enon Road, Xenia, to install a water line. Renovations should take a couple more months as workers continue to make significant progress on the $1.5 million project.