Photo courtesy Xenia Police Department

On May 28 an unidentified man parked his truck at the Xenia Walmart, went to the cart corral, found a purse, picked it up and put it in his truck — a black Ford F150. The male then went inside Walmart and upon leaving drove away with the purse still inside of his truck according to Xenia police. If you can identify the suspect, notify Officer Smith at 937-376-7200 or Det. Moore at 937-376-7207.