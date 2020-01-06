Xenia library January programs

XENIA — The Xenia Community Library will hold a variety of programs for the month of January. The library is located at 76 E. Market Street. Some programs require registration. To register for programs call 352-4000.

Story time

Toddler Story Time for ages 2-3 with an adult on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28, from 10:30-11 a.m. Stories, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, and fun.

Preschool Story Time for ages 4-5 on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28, from 10:30-11 a.m. Stories, songs, and fun.

Children’s programs

Brain Teasers on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 4-5 p.m. Test your skills against different brain teasers involving number games, jigsaw puzzles, Rubik’s cubes, word games, and more.

Book Dragons Club for grades K-3 on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 6-7 p.m. Join the monthly reading club. Read a book of your choice and bring it to the meeting. Play, write, and create to help strengthen reading and writing skills.

Foxes in Folklore on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1-2 p.m. The library welcomes Ironwood Wolves and one of its ambassador foxes for a foxy good time. Foxes are often featured in art, fairy tales, myths, and lore. Learn how foxes are viewed all over the world and discover basic facts about red foxes — the most recognized fox species. Registration required.

Teen programs

Brain Teasers on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 4-5 p.m. Test your skills against different brain teasers involving number games, jigsaw puzzles, Rubik’s cubes, word games, and more.

Glass-Painted Tea Light Candle on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 5-7 p.m. Join in to paint your own design on a clear glass votive candle holder complete with its own flameless flickering candle. Limited to eight participants. Registration required.

Open Art Studio for all ages on Friday, Jan. 10, from 3:15-4:45 p.m. Do you like to create? During this open art studio, various types of paint will be available, from finger paints to watercolors to acrylics.

Foxes in Folklore on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1-2 p.m. The library welcomes Ironwood Wolves and one of its ambassador foxes for a foxy good time. Foxes are often featured in art, fairy tales, myths, and lore. Learn how foxes are viewed all over the world and discover basic facts about red foxes — the most recognized fox species. Registration required.

Drums Alive! for ages 13 and older on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 6-7 p.m. Join in the Drums Alive rhythmic drumming and movement fitness program. Instructed by Dorie Phillips, MT-BC, Drums Alive master. Bring water and wear athletic footwear. No experience needed. Limited to 15 participants. Registration required.

Adult programs

Tracing Our Family’s Albanion Roots for ages 18 and older in the Greene County Room on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jim Wahl, a member of the Greene County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will describe his family’s trip to Albania. Jim and his wife, Janet, took their family to visit Dardha, a mountain village, where Janet’s parents were born, raised, and married. Jim and Janet will share how they and their children learned about their maternal family origins, while also gaining first-hand experience of a different culture. Jim and Janet have been members of the Greene County Chapter for five years. Jim is an engineer who retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Janet is a volunteer at Soin Medical Center and enjoys documenting her family history. This program is co-sponsored by the Greene County Room — Local History & Genealogy and the Greene County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society.

Caregiving 101: Tips for Tough Times for ages 18 and older on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 6-7:30 p.m. Bring your questions and concerns to this informative and interactive session designed to help you with complex challenges. When is it time to bring in home health care or move to assisted living? What happens when caring for your spouse is taking its toll on you? Do not wait until you’re in a crisis to make important decisions. Ron Easthon from Trinity Community answers your questions. Limited to 30 participants. Registration required.

Coffee, Cookies, and Coloring for ages 18 and older on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Warm up and de-stress from the holidays with some warm coffee, light refreshments, and mindful coloring. Drop in and stay a few minutes or the whole hour.

Panel Twister 1-4 for ages 18 and older on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 3-5 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Start with a pre-printed picture panel and create specialized pieced borders to go around the panel. The final project will result in a throw-size quilt. Because this is an ongoing class, it is important to attend every session. Registration required.

Glass-Painted Tea Light Candle on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 5-7 p.m. Paint your own design on a clear glass votive candle holder complete with its own flameless flickering candle. Limited to eight participants. Registration required.