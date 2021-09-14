JAMESTOWN — Marsha Joy Steele, 71, of Jamestown, Ohio, went to meet her Lord on September 7, 2021. Marsha was born on September 28, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio, daughter of M. Floyd and Jacqueline Osman. Marsha was a graduate of Greeneview High School in Jamestown. She attended Cedarville College to earn a degree in elementary education and received her master’s degree from Wright State University. Marsha had a passion for teaching and felt that she would be able to touch lives for Christ as a teacher. She taught for 37 years, mainly second grade, for Greeneview school district in Jamestown/Bowersville. Marsha has always had a strong faith in God. Even during her multiple hospitalizations over the years, she was faithful to share the gospel with those caring for her. She was a strong prayer warrior and a role model to those around her. Marsha was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Charles C. Steele, her daughters, Sharon (William) Eldridge of Jamestown, Amy (Scott) Pickens of Xenia and 4 grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Isaac Crawford, Carissa Rubio, and Olivia Eldridge. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday September 14, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at Calvary Baptist Church in Xenia, where visitation will begin 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will be held on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia. Condolences to Marsha’s family may be made to: www.powerskellfh.com

