FAIRBORN — Linda Ann (Bailey) Canzona, age 59, formerly of Fairborn, Ohio passed away at Machias, Maine hospital on April 22 2022. She was born at Andrews A.F.B hospital on October 3, 1963 the Daughter of Gerald and Marlene Bailey. She graduated from Parkhill’s High School and Wright-State University and the University Of North Caroline, Charlotte. She worked many years in Law Enforcement, as a canine handler for the city of Kannapolis, NC Police Department. It was during this time she met her future husband Steve Canzona. She loved animals, and had many rescue dogs. She and Steve then retired to Jonesboro, Maine, where she operated her own craft business, supplying many creations to the local craft and gift shops in the area. In addition to her husband Steve, she is survived by her parents Gerald and Marlene and her brother Bill all of Peroia, AZ.

