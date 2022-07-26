FAIRBORN — Stephen V. Rittgers, age 66 of Phoenix AZ, peacefully passed away on Saturday, 28 May 22 at the Veterans Administration (VA) Hospital in Phoenix. Steve was born in Oakland CA to Joe & Jenny (Hrenchir) Rittgers on 17 November 1955. Steve grew up in Fairborn OH, graduating from Park Hills High School in 1973, a member of the Honor Society and award-winning Marching and Symphonic bands. With a love of music and mentoring, he led the Fairborn All-City Marching Band in the 1973 Fourth of July parade. Later that year, Steve chose to follow in his Dad’s footsteps and joined the U.S. Navy. He served his nation honorably with assignments both here and abroad as an Electronics, Streamliner Communication Maintenance Technician, and Communication Security Devices Technician, retiring in 1993 with 20 years of service. Steve continued using his vast computer knowledge/skills within the hotel industry as a systems troubleshooter/technical support in the Virginia Beach VA and Phoenix AZ areas until medical issues sidelined him. But it didn’t keep him from being able to travel short distances with his wife, Anita, as Steve never met a stranger. Quick to start conversations and make a person feel at home, he had a great sense of humor right along with his ornery streak. His hugs were the best. Family and friends were extremely important to Steve through good and trying times. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Jenny Rittgers and his mother-in-law Viola Foster. Steve is survived by his current wife Anita (Foster) Rittgers and his 6 children: Christina Rittgers of Sequim WA, Jonathan Rittenhouse, Anthony (Rachel) Rittenhouse, and Stephen Alexander Rittgers of Virginia Beach VA, Christine (Gerry) Tarling of Prescott Valley AZ, and Danielle (Joshua) Sodergren of Chetek WI. Steve is also survived by sister Venita Rittgers of Laura OH, and brother Tim Rittgers of Germantown. His 14 grandchildren include Chloe Fletcher, Gemma & Gerry Tarling, Elijah Rittgers, Noah Freeman, Micah Rodriguez, Danavie, Lauren and Joselin Sodergren, Carleigh Rittenhouse, Gabriel Rittenhouse, Cheyanne, Clair and Callie Rittgers, and many other relatives and friends. Visitation and Service will be held at Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St, Fairborn OH. Visitation will be held Thursday, 28 July 22 from 5 pm to 8 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, 29 July 22 at 11 am. Final resting place will be at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn OH. Our family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, and sincerest thanks to the dedicated caregivers, nurses, doctors, transport drivers, dialysis staff, family and friends who supported Steve throughout his journey in this life.

