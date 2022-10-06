XENIA — Bellamie Saint Lewis, 4 month old infant son of Madison A. Hucke and Terell M. Lewis, passed away unexpectedly October 3, 2022. Bellamie was born June 6, 2022 and was welcomed by his sisters: Oaklynn and Winsley. He is also survived by his grandparents: Ron and Heather Hucke and Glenna and Will Reese; great grandparents: Robyn and Dallas Alsip; aunts and uncle: Noel Sipes, Allana McWilliams; Faith Reese and Zane Hucke; many cousins and other family members who loved him. Services to celebrate his life will be held 12 Noon Friday, October 7th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Chaz Stapleton officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 AM Friday at the funeral home.

