Police investigating aggravated robbery

XENIA — Xenia police are investigating an incident that occurred late Tuesday morning.

Officers from the Xenia Police Division responded to the 1300 block of Reid Avenue on a report of an aggravated robbery. According to a release from XPD, initial reports indicated a male suspect had tried to drown a 12-year-old female in the bathtub of the residence during the course of the aggravated robbery.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a family member inside the residence with the 12-year-old, the release said. After speaking with family members and reviewing the evidence at the scene, detectives were unable to corroborate the 12-year-old’s statements, police said.

“Our investigation continues; however, at this time we do not have any credible suspect information to report,” the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623. Residents can also email [email protected]