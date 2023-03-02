Peterson receives top chamber award

XENIA — David Peterson, attorney with Peterson & Peterson, received the most prestigious honor during the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet.

Peterson received the F.M. Torrence Award, a lifetime achievement award named after the first president of the chamber board. The recipient must have participated in volunteer services and activities promoting the business, cultural, educational, religious, and civic life of the greater Xenia area without motive or personal gain.

That’s Peterson.

He has been a participant, supporter, volunteer, and a positive leader among many social, civic, and educational organizations. His contribution, both financial and advisory, has provided many individuals with legal services and representation often without payment. His support of such organizations as the American Red Cross, the Xenia YMCA, Athletes in Action, and the Greene County Housing Fund has helped so many across this community and beyond.

This award has honored outstanding individuals within the Xenia area since 1951.