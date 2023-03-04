Fairborn farmer’s market coming soon

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Farmer’s Market is gearing up for another eventful season complete with Night Market food trucks and some of the best produce around.

Beginning Wednesday, May 3, and continuing once a week, the city of Fairborn will be hosting another round of Farmer’s Market vendors at the Main Street Commons, located at 103 W. Main St. in downtown Fairborn, at the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue.

The event will occur on a weekly basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. except for the last Wednesday of each month, when the Night Market will take place from 3-7 p.m. This pattern will repeat from May every week until the end of October.

In conjunction with the regular vendors, food trucks will be available for guests during the Night Market events each month. There are also plans to incorporate special events during these Night Markets, especially the last week in October.

According to Kara Willis from the Parks and Recreation Department, the market is popular across Miami Valley and usually brings in “around 15 vendors,” all with a unique, locally owned product for the community to enjoy. Vendors range greatly in product and location, but they are all committed to providing the community with high-quality local products.

“We have people come from all over Greene County,” said Willis. “It’s a good mix.”

Not only is the city looking to host a wide variety of produce vendors, but it is also accepting agricultural-based crafts and homemade items from locals. Products like soap, lotion, candles, flowers and more are allowed at the discretion of the parks department and the market manager.

According to Willis, these produce vendors vary each year, but last year’s market included olive oil, jam, soap, baked goods and many more. Although not all vendors have registered for this year, “we’re just starting to get them coming in,” she said.

Anyone can apply to be a vendor for this years Farmer’s Market. For more information on the requirements and application process, email [email protected]

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.