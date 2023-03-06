Submitted | Andy Lewis

Xenia High School junior Vanessa Rechterman became the first girl to qualify for the state tournament, finishing fourth at 155 pounds at the Marysville regional on Saturday. Rechterman will wrestle Tri-County North sophomore Madison Jeffers in the first round. This is the first year the Ohio High School Athletic Association has sponsored girls wrestling as an official sport. State championships were held by the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association from the 2019-20 school year through last year.

Courtesy | Xenia Athletics

Xenia’s Vanessa Rechterman (far left) on the podium after a fourth-place finish at 155 pounds.