2023 construction kick-off to be held Monday

XENIA — The Ohio Department of Transportation and ODOT Districts 7 and 8 plan to hold their 2023 construction kick-off at 1 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 245 N. Valley Road. District 7 has nine northern counties and District 8 has seven counties in southwest Ohio.

During the press conference, officials from ODOT and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) are expected to share information about the U.S. 35/Valley-Trebein Road interchange and other area projects. The $40 million overpass project is projected to take two and a half years with an estimated completion date of June 2025.

During the 2023 construction season, ODOT will invest $2.5 billion in more than 1,047 projects across the state, including 92 projects totalling $450 million in ODOT’s District 8 and 106 projects at approximately $291 million in District 7.

“Many safety improvements have occurred to this intersection such as additional signage, flashing signage, etc., however, safety issues still exist and congestion continues,” Greene County Engineer Stephanie Ann Goff previously told this newspaper. “Removing the stop-condition on U.S. 35 via construction of an interchange will reduce the rate of high-injury, rear end crashes.”

According to Goff, an estimated 12,000-14,000 vehicles travel through the intersection daily and during peak times, vehicles back up beyond Dayton-Xenia Road and up the off ramp on U.S. 35 toward Dayton.

Tree and brush clearing continues along U.S. Route 35 and N. Valley/Trebein Road in compliance with environmental requirements/deadlines and in preparation for the upcoming interchange project. According to ODOT, intermittent lane restrictions will be in effect during hours of operation, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shoulder closures on U.S. 35 may be in effect and traffic on U.S. 35 will be maintained at a minimum of one lane in either direction.

Traffic on Valley/Trebein will be maintained with flaggers as needed. All work is dependent on weather and motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution to help ensure the safety of crews as well as the travelling public.

For ongoing traffic, construction, and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.