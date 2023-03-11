Legacy Christian nears three-peat after second day of state tournament

COLUMBUS — The results were still unofficial at the end of wrestling on Saturday, but Legacy Christian appeared to secure a third straight Division III team wrestling championship.

Five Greene County wrestlers in total earned the opportunity to compete for a state title on Sunday evening at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

LCA boys Eli Campbell, Dillon Campbell and Boede Campbell all were victorious in their respective semifinal matches Saturday. Dillon is competing at 126 pounds after already being a two-time state champion with wins at both 113 and 120. Eli finished fourth at 113 a season ago, and Boede was eighth at 144.

One male and female Greeneview wrestler moved on to the finals as well. Ashtan Hendricks won a close decision at 138 in D-III, while Eve Matt got a pin midway through the second period of her match at 140 in the girls tournament.

Hendricks is a three-time state qualifier and will place on the podium for the first time. Matt finished seventh at 120 a year ago.

LCA has a 23.5-point lead over Archbold in the D-III team competition. Both teams will have three wrestlers compete in championship matches, but the Knights have three others eligible to earn additional points in the consolation brackets.

The final session of championship matches are set to begin at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. The remainder of the podium will be decided during the morning session which begins approximately at 11 a.m.

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION III

113 — Eli Campbell (Jr.), Legacy Christian (38-3) def. Tristen Rossiter (Sr.), Shenandoah (45-4), pin 2:58

120 — Max Hermes (Sr.), Milan Edison (53-3) def. Nathan Attisano (Fr.), Legacy Christian (39-11), dec. 8-0

126 — Dillon Campbell (Sr.), Legacy Christian (47-2) def. Nathan Parks (Jr.), Seneca East (48-7), md. 9-1

138 — Ashtan Hendricks (Sr.), Greeneview (50-4) def. Amari Bowers (Sr.), Conneaut (43-3), dec. 7-5

138 — Ashton Homan (Jr.), Monroeville (44-5) def. Brayden Brown (Jr.), Legacy Christian (37-7), dec. 3-2 OT

144 — Boede Campbell (Sr.), Legacy Christian (28-5) def. Hayden Kuhn (Sr.), Ashland Crestview (42-4), dec. 3-2

157 — Tristin Greene (Jr.), Keystone (48-2) def. Ethan Cooper (Sr.), Legacy Christian (40-8), def. 5-1

GIRLS

140 — Eve Matt (So.), Greeneview (39-2) def. Ariana Finn (Sr.), Batavia (35-9), pin 3:18

235 — Brooklyn Wade (Fr.), Washington Court House (21-4) def. Karlie Harlow (Sr.), Greeneview (35-2), pin 5:05

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION III

285 — Owen Box (Sr.), Liberty Center (39-4) def. Hawkeye Hickman (Sr.), Greeneview (38-3), pin 4:23

DIVISION II

215 — Jimmy Bechter (So.), Carroll (44-4) def. Cruz Mobley (Sr.), River View (48-8), dec. 4-1

MORNING SESSION

DIVISION I

150 — Wynton Denkins (Sr.), Perrysburg (50-4) def. Hunter Martin (Sr.), Beavercreek (39-13), dec. 11-6

165 — Tyrel Miller (So.), Lakewood St. Edward (34-10) def. Tyler Hicks (Sr.), Beavercreek (42-9), dec 6-3

GIRLS

135 — Savvy Jacobson (Sr.), Little Miami (21-8) def. Gwen Matt (So.), Greeneview (31-7), md. 10-0

