Xenia Towne Square building purchased by Dillin LLC

XENIA — City Council on March 9 authorized the sale of a building in the southeast corner of Xenia Towne Square to Dillin, LLC. The sale signifies the possible start of Phase 1 of the redevelopment plan with other building sales to possibly follow.

Dillin, the Cincinnati-based developer of the city’s $125 million redevelopment plan, has agreed to purchase the building for $575,000. The building’s tenants: Comfort Dental, Acapulco restaurant, Barr’s Pharmacy, and a few others, will remain for the time being. The property is a little more than two acres and contains parking spaces that are included in the purchase.

After purchase details have been completed, the developer will control the leases of the current tenants. Dillin hopes to add new tenants soon but as of yet, there are no signed leases finalized for the new applicants according to city officials.

According to the city development director Steve Brodsky, Dillin plans to make some upgrades to the building’s facade, work on the internal systems to make them more modern, and “there’s a roof to be fixed.”

“We have a development services agreement that is being negotiated on the broader redevelopment of the rest of Towne Square,” Brodsky said. “Like the Ramada site, it’s possible the building will stay — it’s still up in the air. The future of that building and what will be there is yet to be decided.”

As to the building where Fulmer’s used to be — where tenants such as Sherwin Williams, Donato’s, etc. still inhabit space — those businesses will stay for the short term, according to officials.

“Long term, the tenants will be relocated and the rest of the building will be taken down. No time frame yet, that is still being decided,” Brodsky said.

Some of Dillin’s mixed-use master plan and merchandising Phase 1 and 1A strategy include:

— Complete demolition and removal of the existing north strip center structure and strategic relocation of existing tenants.

— Collection of restaurants with uniquely designed outdoor seating.

— Approximately 70 multi-family rental units above ground floor.

— Townhouses for sale (25-30 units) designed in a row-house collection along Church Street, oriented facing north with garages.

— Strong streetscapes and pedestrian connections along Church Street including a pedestrian extension of King through the row house neighborhood.

— Extension of Galloway Street from Church to Main.

— Strong pedestrian connections to Main and Detroit to encourage walkability across the site and into neighboring commercial and residential neighborhoods.

