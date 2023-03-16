Greeneview holding kindergarten registration

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Local Schools announced the dates for kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year.

Registration will take place from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5 at the board offices, 4 South Charleston Road, Jamestown. Parents and/or guardians are asked to bring the child’s official birth certificate, health and shot records, custody papers (if applicable), proof of residency, and a government-issued ID for the parent or guardian.

Children must be five years old on or before Sept. 30. Once registration is complete, kindergarten screening will be held May 30-31 at Greeneview Elementary School.