The precious name

“Then they called them in again and commanded them not to speak or teach at all in the name of Jesus. But Peter and John replied, ‘Which is right in God’s eyes: to listen to you, or to him? You be the judges! As for us, we cannot help speaking about what we have seen and heard.’ ” (Acts 4:18-20)

Here Peter and John’s courage is really tested. Would they obey the religious leaders and be quiet about Jesus? Life could go better for then if they did. The persecution of them would stop. They could relax and enjoy life. No, that is not possible. When Jesus impacted their lives, it made a radical difference. They were now willing to give up their lives for that Name. They knew what was right and did it. That obedience transformed the world and brought many to trust Jesus for life and eternity.

Christians everywhere and in every day face the same threats and intimidations from many sectors of society. Many want to shut down the Name. For the believer that Name is so ingrained that it cannot be shut down. We live with that Name within us. We cannot deny that Name. That Name has saved and led us through life. That Name has done miraculous things with and through us. We shout that Name. It is JESUS!

Heavenly Father, we shout the Name, JESUS! There is no other name given to save us, bringing us into Your presence. What a wonderful Name! What a wonderful Savior, JESUS!

In His Name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.