Protecting your farm next Farm Forum topic

XENIA — Kelly Jones of Kelly Jones Insurance Agency LLC, will be the guest speaker at the March 27 meeting of the Greene County Farm Forum.

Protecting your farm is always in the minds of anyone living in the country and Jones will share her thoughts and individual experiences on how best to protect your property, family, livestock, and machinery. Many of you know of her involvement in agriculture through her agency, involvement in 4-H, and Nationwide Insurance. Bring your questions and she will try her best to help you. The program, arranged by Keith Johannes, will take place at Union United Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road, Xenia. A meal for $12 per person will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at approximately 7 p.m.

Make your meal reservation by contacting Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379 or [email protected] by Friday, March 24. No reservations are necessary for those planning to only attend the meeting.

The program is open to the public.