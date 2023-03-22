Trial for transgender woman accused of public indecency held

XENIA — A local transgender woman faced public indecency charges in a packed Xenia Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Rachel Glines, 31, of Fairborn, was charged with three counts of public indecency — all fourth-degree misdemeanors — stemming from alleged incidents that occurred at the Xenia YMCA in 2021 and 2022.

A witness testified that in November 2021, she and her underage daughters saw the defendant in the locker area — whom she stated “appeared naked” — and asked her daughters to stay in the shower area.

Another witness, who was a YMCA staff member at the time, told the court that she encountered an undressed Glines in the women’s locker room.

“I looked down and felt very uncomfortable — this person was naked,” the witness said. “I saw his whole front side and back side.” She also stated that Glines’ “man parts” were covered up by the defendant’s excess body fat/parts.

Xenia City Prosecutor Melvin Planas asked all three women who testified the same questions — primarily what occurred during their encounters with Glines, how was the defendant was dressed, how how they felt during and after the encounters, and what they did about it.

“A layer of fat is not an article of clothing,” Planas said.

Planas also brought up YMCA wall signs posted in and around the locker room/changing areas about being dressed/covered appropriately in the common areas — signs Planas said were “recklessly” ignored by Glines. The prosecution argued that they met the standard for proving public indecency because Glines’ genitalia were “likely” to be viewed by others.

Defense attorney Keara Dever asked each witness what they saw in reference to Glines’ genitalia and if there was anything covering the defendant’s lower region other than a excess skin which kept the defendant’s private parts from being viewed directly. She suggested a covering of some sort could have been worn by the defendant that wasn’t noticeable at the time.

The defense claimed that if they were not viewed directly than the defendant technically had not “exposed” herself under based on the Ohio Revised Code’s public indecency definition.

Glines’ defense team filed a Motion in Limine on March 8 — granted on March 16 — to exclude referring to Glines as a male during the trial. The prosecution many times referred to the defendant with male pronouns, eliciting objections each time.

Judge David McNamee said he would render his decision after receiving final briefs from both sides by April 3.

