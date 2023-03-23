Central State University students reach high and thrive

WILBERFORCE — Central State University students checked out some potential career opportunities during the career expo held March 14-16 in University Center Ballroom.

Business professionals from industries such as banking, insurance, law enforcement, transportation, government, education, and others were available for impromptu face-to-face meetings with students.

“It’s a great way for students to not only learn about the value of their major, but also find out about the transferable skills employers look for in students,” said Central State University President Dr. Jack Thomas.

Many Central State University alumni were in the professional ranks at the expo. Fifth Third Bank was represented by Central State University alum Taylor Elliot (class of 2022) and Kenneth Hughes (class of 2020). According to Elliott and Hughes, Fifth Third Bank values personal beliefs and needs and seeks to hire people who want to make sure their customers have the very best experiences.

Devin Watkins, associate national bank examiner for the U.S. Department of Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of Currency, who graduated from Central State in 2018, was looking for students interested in internships, or full-time jobs.

“The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) ensures that national banks and federal savings associations operate in a safe and sound manner, provide fair access to financial services, treat customers fairly, and comply with applicable laws and regulations,” according to www.occ.gov.

“We serve many economic sectors and value diversity in our workforce,” Watkins said.

Cardinal Health’s Andre’ Love, graduated from Central State University 2019 with a degree in computer science. He works in cyber security at Cardinal Health where they say, “just the way you are is just right for us.” According to Love, he was on campus representing Cardinal Health looking for the best new talent to join their team.

Kentucky’s Jefferson County Public Schools human resources specialist K. Nicole Marshall and diversity hiring specialist Dr. Stephanie White were on hand to talk with students of any background and major. According to White, the JCPS not only hires teachers, but people in all areas, including business, finance, and engineering. Marshall said that she was impressed with the students that she met.

“They came with resumes and were well prepared to discuss their options,” Marshall said.