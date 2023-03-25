XCS Board of Education welcomes new member

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools Board members voted to approve Joshua Smith to fill the unexpired term of Dr. Pam Callahan during a special work session Saturday.

“We are pleased to have Mr. Smith join the board and I look forward to working with him in the months ahead,” said Joshua Day, board president. “His IT background was a big plus, and he is also a strong supporter of programs like our AF ROTC. He also demonstrated a strong passion for education.”

Smith, a software developer with years of IT and web support experience, works as a computer scientist in a civilian capacity at Wright-Patterson AFB. He is also employed by Blue52 Productions in a similar role. He is an active volunteer with his church/community and for the last 10 years, at the Air Force Junior ROTC Summer Leadership School.

Dr. Melva “Cookie” Newsom, and former board members Cheryl Marcus, and Jennifer Marietta were the other finalists.

Smith will be sworn in at the regular meeting on April 10 and will serve the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2023.

