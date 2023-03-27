Sports Digest — March 27, 2023

Results

Friday

Boys lacrosse

Olentangy Berlin 5, Beavercreek 4

Logan Grant scored twice, but the Beavers lost for the first time this season.

Evan Dobyns made seven saves in net.

Tennis

Dayton Christian 5, Fairborn 0

The Skyhawks’ boys team dropped their opening match of the 2023 season.

Saturday

Baseball

Kent Roosevelt 13, Fairborn 7

Brayden Harris had three RBI and a triple for the Skyhawks, but Fairborn lost its first game.

Billy Hill had the best success on the mound, striking out three in three innings. KR scored at least one run in every frame.

Newton 7, Yellow Springs 1

Joshua Clark went the distance on the mound, allowing six hits and zero unearned runs with seven strikeouts.

Isaac Grushon plated the only run for the Bulldogs on a double by Krishan Miller.

Other scores: Zane Trace 14, Cedarville 1; Miami Trace 11, Legacy Christian 0

Softball

Chaminade Julienne 10, Xenia 8

A seven-run second inning by CJ was too much for the Bucs to come back from despite multi-hit games from Kynnydy Lewis and Dakota Wagner.

Mckendell Boyer came on in relief in her first varsity game and struck out eight over five innings.

Boys volleyball

Beavercreek 3, Elder 0; Beavercreek 3, Hilliard Davidson 0

The Beavers have yet to drop a set this season in improving to 6-0 overall.

Wyatt Jones combined for 18 kills in the two matches, and Howard Towers had four blocks.

Sunday

Baseball

Kent Roosevelt 11, Xenia 7

The Bucs gave up five runs in the seventh after trailing by one and couldn’t catch up in a season opening defeat.

Nate Fellie started on the mound and gave up eight hits and three runs in four innings, and also went 2-for-4 in the leadoff position.

Other scores: Bellbrook 4, Olentangy Berlin 3

Softball

Johnston City 8, Bellbrook 3

Monday

Baseball

Bellbrook 10, Marshall (Mo.) 0

Schedule

High School

Tuesday

Baseball

Bellbrook vs. Hudson, 9 a.m. (at Ft. Walton, Fla.)

Bellbrook vs. Sylvania Southview, 12 p.m. (at Ft. Walton, Fla.)

Springboro at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Sidney at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Xenia at West Carrollton, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Carroll at McNicholas, 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Carroll at Miamisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Bellbrook vs. Ohatchtee, 12 p.m. (at Tenn.)

Beavercreek at Oak Hills, 5 p.m.

Alter at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Greenon at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Sidney at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Madison Plains, 5 p.m.

Xenia at West Carrollton, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Miami Valley at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Carroll at Chaminade Julienne, 4:15 p.m.

Cedarville at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

Greenon at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Dayton Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Trotwood at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Lakota West, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field

Bellbrook at Little Miami Meet, 4 p.m.

Beavercreek, Yellow Springs at Wayne Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Carroll at Badin, 6 p.m.

Beavercreek at Lakota West, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Baseball

Bellbrook vs. Sylvania Northview, 12:30 p.m. (at Ft Walton, Fla.)

Carroll at Wayne, 5 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Tri County North, 5:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

McNicholas at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Carroll at McNicholas, 5 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Yellow Springs at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Xenia at Troy Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Carroll, Greeneview at Shawnee Quad Meet, 5 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Moeller at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Baseball

Beavercreek at Springboro, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Alter at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Bishop Fenwick, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Waynesville at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Fairborn at Beavercreek B, 4 p.m.

Stivers at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

West Jefferson at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Tippecanoe, 5:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Carroll at McNicholas, 7 p.m.

Rescheduling/cancellations

Beavercreek baseball at Shawnee at March 25 has no makeup date set.

Greeneview tennis vs Hillsboro moved from March 24 to April 28.

Greeneview softball at Washington Court House moved from March 25 to April 27.

Xenia middle school baseball and softball at Greenville moved from March 27 to March 30.

Xenia varsity baseball and softball vs West Carrollton moved from March 27 to March 29. Softball at Springfield on March 29 has been cancelled. A baseball game with Xenia hosting Greeneview on March 29 moves to March 30 with the game site flipped to coincide with a softball game between the two schools also at Greeneview.

Briefs

Greeneview looking for girls basketball coach

Greeneview High School is seeking a new girls basketball head coach.

Previous high school or above coaching experience is preferred. Teaching positions expected to be open are HS Science and HS Social Studies.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume, and references to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected] with an application deadline of March 31 or until filled.

Spring sports schedules/results needed

