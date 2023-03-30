Weather bringing weekend cancellations — Sports Digest: March 31, 2023

XENIA — Rain on Friday and expected storms over the weekend have already caused numerous cancellations and postponements of local events. We will update the known schedules and movement as announcements are made.

RESULTS

High School

Wednesday

Baseball

Sylvania Southview 7, Bellbrook 5

A pair of late runs spoiled multi-hit games by Benton Yoxtheimer and Luke Benetis.

The Golden Eagles are 2-2 during their opening trip in Florida.

Sidney 11, Fairborn 1

Kannon Reeser scored on one of his two singles to prevent the shutout for the Skyhawks.

Cayden Bailey, Brayden Harris and David Richardson all had hits for Fairborn.

Xenia 11, West Carrollton 1

Ethan Wells struck out nine Pirates to pitch a no-hitter in five innings. The only WC run came on a fielders choice in the first.

Adam Newell went 2-for-4 with four RBI. Evan Harbison had three RBI and Zach Salyers and Jackson Tate both drove in two runs.

Tri County North 15, Yellow Springs 5

Hazen VanMeter and Jake Ortiz-Thornton both had two RBI for the Bulldogs.

Antonio Chaiten added a pair of hits for the offense.

Other scores: Wayne 13, Carroll 1

Girls lacrosse

Carroll 15, McNicholas 2

Maren DeLisle had six goals and Meredith Sanders netted five for Carroll

Oliva Mead made five saves as the Patriots improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Softball

Carroll 10, McNicholas 5

The Patriots moved to 2-0 overall after getting a 5-for-5 hitting performance from Hannah O’Connor.

She along with Skylar Crumbaugh drove in three runs, respectively.

Fairborn 16, Sidney 1

Bailee Walters had five extra base hits and Taylor Shepherd hit a home run for Fairborn.

Hailey Webb and Kyleigh Cook both added multi-hit games as well.

Tennis

Yellow Springs 3, Cedarville 2

Track and Field

Xenia at Troy Relays

The Bucs girls squad came in sixth place and the boys teams in seventh at the nine-team event.

The girls 4 x 200 meter relay team of Naveh Bruggeman, Alaiya Meaux, Jada Dyer and Julia Harris won, along with the boys 4 x 101 meter relay team of Thomas Ehrsam, Kale Webb, Cecil Piner and Devin Tyree.

Rams compete at Shawnee

Greeneview boys got second at the five-team meet.

The Rams won four events, including William Reichley in the high jump and Noah Sylvester in the 800 meter run. Kampbell Newman was victorious in the 300 meter hurdles and the 4 x 400 relay squad of Grant Maxie, Josiah Knoerr, Jamarius Vinson and Sylvester got first place.

Thursday

Baseball

Beavercreek 10, Springboro 4

The floodgates opened after a four-run fourth inning as Beavercreek won its first league game.

Austin Papalios went 4-for-4 with a home run in the seventh. Owen Roether pitched six innings and didn’t allow an earned run.

Softball

Beavercreek 7, Waynesville 0

Haley Ferguson provided her own support while bouncing back on the mound.

She hit a leadoff home run as the first batter of the game for the Beavers and also pitched a one-hitter while striking out 11.

Xenia 12, Greeneview 5

Gracee Cassidy went 4-for-5 and scored four times, while Tori McPherson hit two triples and drove in five RBI for Xenia.

Sadie Trisel had three hits with a triple and two RBI for Greeneview.

Tennis

Beavercreek B 4, Fairborn 1

Cedarville 5, West Jefferson 0

SCHEDULE

High School

Friday

Baseball

Twinsburg at Beavercreek, 11 a.m.

Cedarville at Madison Plains, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Fairborn, postponed 4/5

Greeneview at Southeastern, postponed 5/4

National Trail at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Tri Village, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Xenia at Lima Senior, cancelled

Edgewood at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Carroll at Bishop Watterson, 7 p.m.

Softball

Monroe at Carroll, cancelled

Cedarville at Madison Plains, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Fairborn, postponed 4/5

Greeneview at Southeastern, postponed 5/4

National Trail at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Tippecanoe, postponed

Tennis

Legacy Christian at Yellow Springs, 4 p.m.

Cedarville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Greenville Invite, cancelled

Xenia at Piqua Invite, cancelled

Saturday

Baseball

Carroll at Xenia, 12 p.m.

Fairborn at National Trail (DH), 12 p.m.

Greeneview at Dixie, postponed

Yellow Springs at Troy Christian, 12 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Carroll at Jonathan Alder, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Greenville, 1:45 p.m.

Tennis

Carroll at Schoreder Invite, 1 p.m.

Track and Field

Bellbrook at Jack Lintz Invite, 9 a.m.

Carroll at Northmont Invite, 9 a.m.

Legacy Christian at Tecumseh Invite, 10 a.m.

Boys Volleyball

Beavercreek at Lakota East, 11 a.m.

Monday

Baseball

Carroll at Alter, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Greenville, 5 p.m.

Greeneview vs. Perry, 5 p.m. (at Wright State)

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Xenia at Northmont, 6 p.m.

Talawanda at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Alter at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Carroll at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Greenville, 5 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Sycamore at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Milton Union at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Northmont at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dixie, 4:30 p.m.

Valley View at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville, Greeneview at OHC Preview, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Carroll at Fenwick, 7 p.m.