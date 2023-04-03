Sports Digest: April 3, 2023

RESULTS

High School

Friday

Baseball

Beavercreek 9, Twinsburg 8

Brayden King helped the Beavers beat the weather and get a walk-off win with his base loaded hit to right field to complete a comeback win.

Shaun Morse, along with King, pounded out three hits while Austin Papalios had two RBI.

Legacy Christian 10, National Trail 6

David Cancino went 3-for-3 at the top of the lineup and the Knights got their first win of 2023.

Timothy Chavies started and went 5.1 innings while allowing four hits and striking out five.

Softball

National Trail 21, Legacy Christian 7

SCHEDULE

High School

Tuesday

Baseball

Tecumseh at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Southeastern, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at West Carrollton, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Catholic Central, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Botkins, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

CJ at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Centerville at Bellbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Yellow Springs at Bellbrook JV, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Edgewood, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Deer Park, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Southeastern, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at West Carrollton, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Catholic Central, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

Troy at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Miami Valley at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Alter at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

Valley View at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at West Carrollton, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Dayton Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Troy at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Xenia at Wayne Relays, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Beavercreek at Northmont, 6:30 p.m.

Carroll at CJ, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Baseball

Bellbrook at Oakwood, 5 p.m.

Alter at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Waynesville, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Jonathan Alder at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Carroll at CJ, 7 p.m.

Softball

Tippecanoe at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

CJ at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Centerville, 4 p.m.

Fairmont at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

Greeneview at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Valley View, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Carroll Dual, 4:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Waynesville Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Southeastern Tri, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Carroll at Mason, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Baseball

Cedarville at Hubbard, 2 p.m. (at Univ. of Cincinnati)

Beavercreek at Kenton Ridge, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

West Carrollton at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook at Indian Hill, 6 p.m.

Beavercreek at Pickerington North, 7 p.m.

Softball

Bellbrook at Badin, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

West Carrollton at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Troy, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Beavercreek at Mason, 4 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Centerville at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Troy, 4:30 p.m.

Valley View at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Miami Valley, 5 p.m.

Piqua at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Fairborn at Miami East Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at Shawnee Seitz Invite, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Fairmont at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

BRIEFS

XACC hosting golf outing

Jasper Hills Golf Course will host the 2023 Spring Golf Outing for the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held on May 17. It will use a shotgun start format or four-player teams starting at 9 a.m. Practice areas will be free to all pre-registered players, and raffles and other contests will be held.

Cost for an individual player is $85 and teams will be $340. Registration deadline is May 5. For more information, see the XACC website at www.xacc.com .

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in June and July.

One session will be held for high school students only on June 5. All skills and separate individual skills camps will take place from June 6-9 for sixth grade through 12th together, as well as an additional all skills session from July 28-30.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

Junior Golf Camp at Beavercreek GC

Two instructional camps will be conducted in the summer months for youth golfers at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The first camp will run from June 12-14, with the second going from July 17-19. Both will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

Lunch will be provided after all sessions. Campers will also receive a pair of shoes, hat, t-shirt and a round on the golf course.

For more information on signing up, visit www.beavercreekgolfclub.com/clinics_camps/ .

Spring sports schedules/results needed

Spring sports seasons will be getting underway soon. Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.