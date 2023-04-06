Steve Brodsky, economic development coordinator, and Donna Saraga, Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce president, spent hours “flippin flapjacks” at Xenia Rotary Club’s annual Pancake Day Wednesday.

Xenia football coach Maurice Harden is willing to “trade” his cell phone for a stack of hot pancakes at Rotary’s Pancake Day Wednesday. He and his crew broke down tables and racked folding chairs for the Rotarians. Rotary volunteer Megan Winston handed out beverages all day to a thirsty crowd.

Adam Mays and daughter Layla shared the limelight when they found seats together at the packed event. Mays joined wife Sarah, daughter August, and son Freddy at a banquet table for a family feast.

An unknown princess lost her crown while waiting on her pancakes to cook but retrieved it just in time. Lines formed throughout the annual event held at the Greene County Fairgrounds’ Assembly Hall. Proceeds from the day’s event helps support several charitable projects in the Xenia community.

Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News

Longtime friends Marrietta Kolozsi and Annie Flack take time out for a mid-day meal. Kolozsi and Flack have been coming to Rotary’s Pancake Day for more than 20 years.

Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays and Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo Tornichio had a chance to catch up during Pancake Day.

