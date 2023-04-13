Cedarville farmer wins big

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville farmer Cory Atley was recently honored for being among the region’s highest-producing soybean farmers in the 2022 Asgrow National Yield Contest.

Atley won the award with an impressive yield of 111 bushels per acre with Asgrow AG43XF2 Brand.

“It’s exciting to partner with these farmers to help them reach their full yield potential and push performance boundaries,” said Clint Chaffer, Asgrow brand manager. “The Asgrow brand takes great pride in leading the way with exclusive genetics not found in any other brand’s seed bag, so farmers can continue to innovate for the future.”

Among 55 farmers receiving awards, 17 achieved yields of more than 100 bushels per acre in the 2022 contest. The Asgrow National Yield Contest first debuted in 2012 and encourages farmers to push soybean yield limits. The contest provides farmers the opportunity to innovate and learn more about the latest input technology and management practices for continuing advances in agricultural production.

Asgrow brand soybeans are focused on providing farmers innovative products that offer strong agronomic characteristics and exclusive genetics developed from a global breeding program for maximizing yield and profit potential.

To learn more about maximizing yield performance and see a full list of winners, visit Asgrow.com/YieldContest or contact your local DEKALB Asgrow dealer.