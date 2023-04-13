GMS names March students of month

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School recently named its March students of the month.

Recognized were Jaycie Christian (seventh grade), Lane Timmons (sixth grade), Tucker Dyer (fifth grade), and Maryrose Yoke (fourth grade). The school sent the following about each student.

Christian — Jaycie is a strong, hard-working student who is willing to help others. She helps with students around her while also taking part in sports and student council responsibilities.

Timmons — Lane is a hard-working student who strives to do his best. Lane is helpful in class, kind to his peers, and always advocates for himself. Lane’s teachers all enjoy having him in class.

Dyer — Tucker is the type of student that is great to have in class. Tucker is kind to his classmates and teachers, and always gives his best effort no matter the subject. He is willing to work hard to his fullest potential, even when the task is difficult.

Yoke — Maryrose is a kindhearted and conscientious student. She shows amazing effort in all of her assignments. She works to understand and apply skills to problem solving situations. She is quiet but has a great sense of humor. Maryrose is always willing to help where needed. She puts in the hard work necessary for high achievement. Maryrose is a model Ram, who shows respect, responsibility, and reflectiveness every day.

