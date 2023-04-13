Jamestown resident victim in fatal crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP — A Ross Township Trustee has been identified as the victim in a fatal accident in West Carrollton on Tuesday.

Mark Campbell, 44, of Jamestown, died in the crash that occurred around 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Dixie Drive at Dryden Road, according to WDTN.

Campbell was elected to the board of trustees in 2021, receiving the most votes of the three candidates.

“Mark was really liked,” said Trustee Mike Brown. “Mark was a family man. He was really an up-and-coming star here in Ross Township. He just fit right in with everything going on. Mark was a hard worker plus he was just a really nice guy. I can’t say anything bad about Mark.”

Campbell was about 16 months into his township role and was exactly what Ross Township needed, according to Brown.

“We needed some young blood in Ross Township,“ he said. “He fit that bill. He was a go-getter. He stepped up to the plate anytime you asked him. Mark was there. We’re all in shock right now. I haven’t slept since Monday night.”

According to a post on the McColaugh-Massie website, services to celebrate Campbell’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20 at Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 W. Washington St., Jamestown. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the church. Burial will be in Grape Grove Cemetery.

West Carrollton Police is continuing to investigate the crash, according to WDTN.

