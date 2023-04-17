Xenia awarded for financial reporting

XENIA — The City of Xenia has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

Xenia received this recognition after GFOA reviewed its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021. An impartial panel of judges agreed that the report demonstrates a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” and clearly communicates the city’s financial story.

The Certificate of Achievement is GFOA’s highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment

“This award is a testament to the high quality of work and dedication our employees have to their community,” said City of Xenia Finance Director Ryan Duke.

GFOA was founded in 1906 and represents public financial officials throughout the U.S. and Canada. The association’s goal is to advance excellence in public finance. The Certificate of Achievement Award was established by GFOA in 1945 as a way to encourage and assist state and local governments to go above and beyond the minimum requirements of accepted accounting principles to prepare annual comprehensive financial reports.